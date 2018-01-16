CRAWFORD | Louisville works overtime (again), earns first win at Notre Dame in 24 years

Quentin Snider and Ray Spalding combined for 13 overtime points and 45 points overall as Louisville beat Notre Dame in South Bend for the first time since 1994 with an 82-78 double-overtime victory.More >>
Bellarmine was a bit travel weary, but buckled down to beat USI 78-62 Monday night, bouncing back from their first loss of the season over the weekend.More >>
Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points points and created offense for his teammates, too, in a 94-86 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.More >>
David Padgett said he enjoyed his first big road win as Louisville interim coach because he enjoyed seeing the players' reactions -- but not for long.More >>
With the Louisville women's basketball team riding the nation's longest winning streak at 19 games coming off a 33-point win over the nation's No. 2-ranked teams, coaches and players hope crowds in the KFC Yum! Center will pick up.More >>
The University of Louisville basketball turned in a complete game, and it was complete domination of the nation's No. 2 team, a 100-67 victory over Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Louisville got its first big win of the season, upsetting No. 23 Florida State and ending the Seminoles 28-game home-court winning streak.More >>
The No. 3-ranked University of Louisville women's basketball team sprinted to an early 20-point lead then cruised past Virginia Tech in an ACC warm-up for Thursday's big visit from No. 2 ranked Notre Dame.More >>
