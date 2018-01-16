CRAWFORD | Louisville works overtime (again), earns first win at Notre Dame in 24 years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WDRB) – The last time Louisville won in Notre Dame’s Joyce Center, a freshman from Ballard named DeJuan Wheat was the hero in (you guessed it) overtime. The year was 1994.

The losing streak was broken on Tuesday night by a senior from Ballard and his resilient teammates. Quentin Snider had seven points over two overtime periods (of course) as Louisville erased an early 10-point deficit to hold off Notre Dame 82-78 in two overtimes.

Not a single player on the court Tuesday night had even been born with Louisville last won in South Bend. Notre Dame's more immediate concern was that it had lost back-to-back ACC games, desperately needed a win, and didn't want to drop a second straight on its home court.

It didn't go easily.

"In the second half our experience really helped us, our experienced guys," Padgett said. "I thought Jordan Nwora got us back in the game in the first half, but our experienced guys played like they've been through these battles before when the game got down to the end."

The victory moved Louisville to 14-4 overall, 4-1 in ACC play and gave Padgett something his predecessor never got in Louisville -- a win in South Bend.

"It's just another game where we made a lot of plays but couldn't get over the hump," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "Their length defensively bothered us. . . . I give them a lot of credit and I think David has done a fabulous job. After all the turmoil, the one thing they have is really good guys coming back. Their older guys are kind of running that team. They're really coming together. I'm really impressed with how Spalding has improved, and Snider is just a good, tough, experienced player."

It was another typically close game between the teams. Snider hit a floater in the lane with just over a minute to play to put Louisville up 62-60. Notre Dame's Martinas Geben hit a pair of free throws after being fouled with 48.6 seconds left to tie it. The Joyce Center crowd came to its feet. Snider then turned it over, and Notre Dame's Nilola Djogo came up with the steal, but couldn't hit the layup on the other end with Anas Mahmoud challenging. A mad scramble ensued, and Notre Dame emerged with the ball with 16.4 seconds left.

Irish coach Mike Brey called timeout to set up a game-winning play. Farrell drove the lane and Mahmoud blocked his attempt out of bounds with three seconds left. Notre Dame got it to Farrell again for a quick three, but it bounced off and Louisville rebounded, and the teams were back into overtime for the seventh time in their past 15 meetings.

Ryan McMahon opened the overtime with a three-pointer for Louisville, and Deng Adel followed with a 15-footer to put the Cards up 67-62. After a put-back, Notre Dame was back within three. Louisville turned it over on its next possession, when Mahmoud tried to force a pass into the post, and Notre Dame tied it up after another offensive rebound and another three-pointer with 2:21 left in the extra period.

Snider scored in the lane to give Louisville the lead back, but another Notre Dame put-back evened it at 69-69 with 1:25 to play.

After a Spalding miss in the post, Notre Dame worked it inside for a Geben dunk to go up 71-69 with 44.5 seconds left. Padgett called timeout. Spalding got the ball in the paint on Louisville's next possession, and Spalding scored in the post to tie it, but Notre Dame would get the final shot. It came from the hand of Farrell, but his three from the top left didn't hit the rim. Louisville's desperation play came up empty, and the teams went to the second overtime.

Padgett, glancing down the sideline at Notre Dame's Brey, held up his hand and smiled, saying, "We going to play five?"

Louisville got off to a quick start in the second overtime. Inside scores from Mahmoud and Spalding and a corner three from Snider made it 78-73, but Notre Dame kept coming. With 2:34 left, Geben hit a jumper to pull the Irish back within three and Brey called timeout. Spalding answered with a basket in the post. Then Notre Dame traveled on its next possession and Louisville had a chance to create some distance with a five-point lead and the ball with 1:54 left. Adel found himself wide open from the top right for a three-pointer, but the shot was long.

Farrell hit a three with 1:05 left, and Notre Dam was within two. Spalding then forced a little hook in the post and Notre Dame had the ball back. A three-pointer bounced off and Adel beat everyone to the ball, but it bounced off him out of bounds, and Notre Dame got the ball back with 15 seconds to play. T.J. Gibbs drove for a layup but Mahmoud got a piece of it. Snider streaked out of the lane with the ball, and was fouled, and with 6.5 seconds left, made two free throws. And that was it, a Notre Dame three fell short and Louisville had its first win in South Bend since 1994.

Notre Dame killed Louisville on the glass, time and again chasing down long rebounds. But Louisville stayed with it defensively, and kept the damage from second-chance points to a minimum. The Irish, when it was all over, outrebounded Louisville 48-34, and Geben pulled down 11 of Notre Dame's 26 offensive rebounds. But Louisville got 14 points from Adel, nine from McMahon, and made 15 of 17 from the free-throw line.



The Irish grabbed a 10-point lead midway through the first half, but Louisville stormed back over the final five minutes of the period, outscoring Notre Dame 14-2 in that stretch to take a 32-30 lead to the break.



