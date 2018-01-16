LANE | Langford Named McDonald's All-American - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LANE | Langford Named McDonald's All-American

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Romeo Langford was named a McDonald's All-American this afternoon and will play in the annual game for the top high school players in the country March 28th in Atlanta.

The 6'5" New Albany senior is averaging 33 points and 9 rebounds a game for the 11-1 Bulldogs. He found out this afternoon with his teammates.  Langford is one of six players out of the twenty-four named who has not yet signed or committed to a college.  He reiterated to WDRB Tuesday that he still has three finalists (Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt) and that a final decision will likely come in the spring.

New Albany hosts Princeton High School from Cincinnati in a nationally televised game this Friday (ESPNU)

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

