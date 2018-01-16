Kentucky surrenders 14-point second-half lead en route to 76-68 loss at South Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's 14-point halftime lead evaporated with four minutes left in Tuesday night's game at South Carolina, and the Gamecocks rode that momentum to a 76-68 upset win in Columbia.

The Wildcats didn't make a field goal in the final six minutes and missed five free throws in the final four minutes.

Freshman Jarred Vanderbilt made his season debut in the game, finishing six points, five rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes.

Kentucky struggled with foul trouble all night. Already without freshman Quade Green, who remains out with a back injury, six UK players finished the game with at least four fouls.

Chris Silva led USC with 27 points and eight rebounds, while freshman Kevin Knox paced UK with 21 points and eight rebounds. The Wildcats shot just 1-11 from the 3-point line.

Kentucky has three days off before hosting Florida on Saturday night at Rupp Arena, which will also be the scene of ESPN College GameDay.

