Kentucky surrenders 14-point second-half lead en route to 76-68 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky surrenders 14-point second-half lead en route to 76-68 loss at South Carolina

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's 14-point halftime lead evaporated with four minutes left in Tuesday night's game at South Carolina, and the Gamecocks rode that momentum to a 76-68 upset win in Columbia.

The Wildcats didn't make a field goal in the final six minutes and missed five free throws in the final four minutes.

Freshman Jarred Vanderbilt made his season debut in the game, finishing six points, five rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes.

Kentucky struggled with foul trouble all night. Already without freshman Quade Green, who remains out with a back injury, six UK players finished the game with at least four fouls. 

Chris Silva led USC with 27 points and eight rebounds, while freshman Kevin Knox paced UK with 21 points and eight rebounds. The Wildcats shot just 1-11 from the 3-point line.

Kentucky has three days off before hosting Florida on Saturday night at Rupp Arena, which will also be the scene of ESPN College GameDay.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.