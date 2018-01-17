Ex-Indiana child services director hired by attorney general - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ex-Indiana child services director hired by attorney general

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The former director of Indiana's child welfare agency is joining the state attorney general's staff nearly a month after she quit her state post while accusing Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration of hurting her ability to protect children.

Attorney General Curtis Hill's office announced Wednesday that Mary Beth Bonaventura will join his staff next week as special counsel. He said in a statement that Bonaventura's "breadth of experience and depth of knowledge" will benefit Indiana's citizens.

The former Lake County juvenile judge was appointed Department of Child Services director in 2013 by then-Gov. Mike Pence.

She resigned in December. Bonaventura accused Holcomb's administration in a scathing resignation letter of management changes and service cuts that "all but ensure children will die" amid surging child welfare cases spurred by opioid abuse.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.