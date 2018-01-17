Indiana woman arrested after 3-hour standoff with police - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana woman arrested after 3-hour standoff with police

Katrina Heath (source: Indiana State Police) Katrina Heath (source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Washington County, Indiana woman was arrested Tuesday night after a 3-hour standoff with police. 

According to Indiana State Police, 49-year-old Katrina Heath was arrested outside her home on Lapping Road in Hardinsburg. Police say they were called to the home around 6:30 p.m. by Heath's ex-husband, who told them the two had been arguing.

The ex-husband told police he left the home to run errands, and when he returned Heath threatened him and fired a gun at him. Police say she then barricaded herself inside the home and refused to come out. 

Negotiators and a SWAT team surrounded the home, and Heath surrendered just before 9:30 p.m. 

She is charged with criminal recklessness with a firearm, intimidation, pointing a firearm, resisting law enforcement and attempted murder.

