LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up,

John Lewis and Katie George sat in as guest co-hosts for this week's chat.

Here's some of what came up in this week's chat:

- Louisville beats Notre Dame

- UK loses to South Carolina

- Lady Cardinals' AP standing

Check out the full replay right now.

Always remember you can take part in the live chat on Wednesday mornings beginning at 10:30!

Copyright 2018 WDRB News, All rights reserved.