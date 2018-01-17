New Albany High School Rifle Team competes for a National Championship

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) - Some sharp shooters in New Albany are hoping to become national champions.

The New Albany High School Rifle Team is headed to Phoenix in February to compete for the Navy National Championship.

They qualified by winning the Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Precision Rifle national competition.

The team is currently ranked #1 in the nation out of 550 Navy schools across the country.

In fact, when compared with all of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and United States Air Force JROTC Units in the country, they are ranked #2 in the nation out of 3,000 schools.

