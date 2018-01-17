Man accused of exchanging gunfire with off-duty LMPD officer appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting at his neighbor, an off-duty LMPD officer, went before a judge on Wednesday.



Sixty-year-old Herschel Brown was arraigned inside Louisville Metro Corrections. He's facing two counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Police say Brown opened fire at the River Breeze apartment complex in southwest Louisville on Monday night.

According to a police report, Brown shot at off-duty LMPD officer Christina Gaddis, and Gaddis shot back at him. Neither person was hit by the gunfire.

Gaddis is the same officer who was arrested in November for assault. Her police powers have been suspended while that case is under investigation.

Gaddis told police Brown has been stalking her. She's filed two harassment reports against him in the past.

Brown's sister told the judge the two have been neighbors for several years now.

During Brown's arraignment, WDRB also learned there may be video of the exchange.

"Evidence located on the scene is consistent with exchange of gunfire. Shell casings were located directly in front of the victim's apartment next to her personal vehicle. Victim partially captured the incident on her cell phone," Judge Sean Delahanty said during the arraignment.



Brown's sister also told the judge he is schizophrenic and is taking medication. Brown will be evaluated by a doctor and it's possible he will be sent to Central State Hospital.



For now, he will stay behind bars until his next court appearance later this month.

