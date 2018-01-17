Man accused of exchanging gunfire with off-duty LMPD officer app - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man accused of exchanging gunfire with off-duty LMPD officer appears in court

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting at his neighbor, an off-duty LMPD officer, went before a judge on Wednesday.

Sixty-year-old Herschel Brown was arraigned inside Louisville Metro Corrections. He's facing two counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Police say Brown opened fire at the River Breeze apartment complex in southwest Louisville on Monday night.

According to a police report, Brown shot at off-duty LMPD officer Christina Gaddis, and Gaddis shot back at him. Neither person was hit by the gunfire.

Gaddis is the same officer who was arrested in November for assault. Her police powers have been suspended while that case is under investigation.

Gaddis told police Brown has been stalking her. She's filed two harassment reports against him in the past.

Brown's sister told the judge the two have been neighbors for several years now.

During Brown's arraignment, WDRB also learned there may be video of the exchange.

"Evidence located on the scene is consistent with exchange of gunfire. Shell casings were located directly in front of the victim's apartment next to her personal vehicle. Victim partially captured the incident on her cell phone," Judge Sean Delahanty said during the arraignment.

Brown's sister also told the judge he is schizophrenic and is taking medication. Brown will be evaluated by a doctor and it's possible he will be sent to Central State Hospital.

For now, he will stay behind bars until his next court appearance later this month.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.