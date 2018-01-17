Undocumented immigrant charged with killing 2 young girls while driving drunk rejects plea deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday for an undocumented immigrant accused of killing two young girls in 2016.

A plea deal was rejected Wednesday morning.

Police say 26-year-old Juan Carlos Ortega-Santos was driving under the influence, when he hit and killed 16-year-old Tyeisha Lacy and 10-year-old Alena Clay.

Police say it happened when the girls were standing in the bike lane on the side of Taylorsville Road.

Defense attorneys spent part of Wednesday morning reviewing video of Ortega-Santos being questioned. They claim there was a language barrier, and he didn't know what was going on, so they asked the judge to suppress that evidence. The request was denied.

Attorneys for Ortega-Santos also argued that evidence from the blood alcohol tests should be suppressed, but the judge ruled those tests are admissible. The judge also denied the defense's request to suppress the crash data report.

Federal authorities say Ortega-Santos is in the U.S. illegally and used fake documents to get a job. He faces numerous charges, including two counts of murder.

