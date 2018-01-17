President of Louisville Public Media resigns to 'pursue other interests'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The president of Louisville Public Media, Michael Skoler, has resigned, effective immediately, "to pursue other interests," according to a news release from the non-profit.

In the wake of his resignation, the organization's executive committee of the Board of Directors has appointed Stephen George, the executive editor, to serve as interim president and general manager.

"The executive committee of the Board is pleased to appoint Stephen George as interim President and General Manager," said Louisville Public Media Board Chair Todd Lowe, in a statement. "Stephen has exhibited terrific leadership capabilities at LPM and in his previous roles, and we are pleased to entrust the leadership of the staff to him. We thank Michael for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors."

George also offered well wishes for Skoler.

"I thank Michael for his work on behalf of LPM and wish him well," he said in a statement. "I look forward to our organization's continued growth in serving our city, state and region."

Skoler joined Louisville Public Media in 2016, according to the news release. George has served as executive editor since 2015.

