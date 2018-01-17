MISSING: Officials search for Tennessee sisters that may be in K - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MISSING: Officials search for Tennessee sisters that may be in Kentucky

Kayla Ward (Image Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) Kayla Ward (Image Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
Brooke Ward (Image Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) Brooke Ward (Image Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and police in Robertson County, Tennessee are asking for the public's help in finding two missing teens.

Authorities say 17-year-old Kayla Ward and her sister, 14-year-old Brooke Ward, disappeared from Springfield, Tennessee on Jan. 12.

Officials say Brooke has red hair and hazel eyes, is 5'5 and weighs 128 pounds. She has freckles on her face, neck, and shoulders. Kayla is also 5'5, weighs 134 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The girls may be in Missouri or Kentucky, according to authorities. They may be using the alias last name of Summers and in the company of an adult female.

Anyone with information on the teens' location is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Robertson County Sheriff Office at 615-384-4911.

