Man accused of raping 16-year-old girl in back of car jailed in Jackson County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in Jackson County, Indiana, has been arrested more than a year after the alleged crime.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the crime took place on the night of Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, while the victim -- a 16-year-old girl at the time -- was in a car with several others, as well as the suspect, then-18-year-old Kemberly Florvil, as they were traveling from Bloomington to Seymour.

Days later, when the victim was interviewed by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, she told police that, over the course of the trip, she was sexually assaulted by two men who were in the car.

She said that while she was in the back seat with the first suspect, he grabbed her by her neck and tried to force her to commit a sex act. She said he also fondled her, despite her pleas that he stop. The encounter lasted about five minutes according to court documents.

A short time later, after a stop, the victim said that man and Florvil changed places, with Florvil getting in the back seat with her. At that point, she said Florvil forced her to perform a sex act on him. She also told officers that Florvil bit her lip -- and police say she had a bruise mark on her lip to corroborate the claim.

The victim told police that, during the incident, she was afraid Florvil and the other man might hurt her.

For his part, Florvil denied the allegations in an interview with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department days later. According to court documents, he denied ever being in the back seat with the victim, but the sheriff's office added that his account of the events, "wasn't making sense and he wasn't being consistent with what he was saying."

The other suspect denied ever being in the back seat with the victim, and said he never engaged in any sexual behavior with her.

DNA samples were taken from both men.

In June 2017, Florvil was charged with rape and battery resulting in bodily injury. According to a spokeswoman for the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, authorities arrested Florvil in Florida just recently. Days later, on Jan. 13, he was booked in the Jackson County Detention Center in Indiana, according to the jail's online docket.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office says the other suspect was never charged, because he died in a car crash before the results of the DNA test could be returned. Because he was never charged, WDRB is withholding his identity.

