WDRB Sports Director Tom Lane named Ky. Sportscaster of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Sports Director Tom Lane tells you about scores and victories all the time. But he is far too modest to share news about his own win, so we'll do it for him!

We're proud to announce that Tom has been named the Kentucky Sportcaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

We found out the news late Tuesday. Sportscasters across the Commonwealth cast votes to determine the winner.

Tom will be honored during a ceremony in North Carolina in June. Congratulations, Tom!

