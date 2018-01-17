ACC releases U of L football schedule - WDRB 41 Louisville News

ACC releases U of L football schedule

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released its football schedule on Wednesday, giving University of Louisville fans a chance to mark their calendars for the Cardinals' games.

According to a news release from the U of L athletics department, the highlights of the schedule include, "a neutral-site contest versus the defending national champions and a pair [of] home games against in-state rivals Western Kentucky and Kentucky."

The Cardinals conference run begins on Sept. 1, when U of L faces off against Alabama at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

WKU will visit Louisville for the first time since 1998, when the team faces off against U of L at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on Sept. 15.

Kentucky will pair up against the Cardinals at the stadium on Nov. 24.

In all, Louisville will face nine teams that played in postseason bowls last season, including three schools -- Alabama, Clemson and Florida State -- that have accounted for six of the last seven national titles.

The schedule, according to the U of L news release, is as follows:

Game times will be announced at a later date. Anyone interested in signing up for the season ticket waiting list should CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.