Attorney for Haymarket bar owner Matthew Landan claims rape allegations are 'deliberate attempt' to ruin reputation

Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in November.More >>
A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting on Jan. 6.More >>
The deadline to apply is Jan. 29.More >>
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.More >>
Given the power of the weapon, Officer Jeff Emerich said if he didn’t open fire, he felt there was a "serious risk the suspect would kill a child" or other officers.More >>
Just about anywhere you go in Louisville recently, you see cars broken down and abandoned on the side of the road. Some of them have sat there for days.More >>
Police say several people were traveling from Bloomington to Seymour, when the suspect got into the back seat with the victim, a 16-year-old girl...More >>
In court records filed last week, attorney Andrew Horne argues that “within hours” of a woman claiming on Facebook that she was raped by Landan, managers Eric Snider and Christopher Maggio “joined in the takedown" and staged a coup in hopes of getting the bar.More >>
Given the power of the weapon, Officer Jeff Emerich said if he didn’t open fire, he felt there was a "serious risk the suspect would kill a child" or other officers.More >>
In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, “We’re not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive.”More >>
Four Kentuckians, including animal activists in Louisville and Lexington, claim Kentucky failed to monitor about $3 million in grants provided by the state for training and renovation and construction of shelters, according to the lawsuit, filed Jan. 3 in Franklin Circuit Court.More >>
John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radioMore >>
As part of the settlement, Officer Ryan Scanlan agreed to retire from the police department, and LMPD did not admit wrongdoing in the “compromise of a doubtful and disputed claim,” according to the agreement, finalized on Wednesday.More >>
"Are we to understand that LMPD is now going to depend on reporters to generate crucial evidence of criminal wrongdoing in our community?" Judge Charles Cunningham asked in his ruling.More >>
The suit was filed the same day that Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled that it is a conflict of interest for Metro Council President Yates to represent a plaintiff in a case before her.More >>
