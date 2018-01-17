Indiana House panel backs lifting Sunday alcohol sales ban - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana House panel backs lifting Sunday alcohol sales ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The push to lift Indiana's decades-old ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales has cleared another legislative hurdle.

The House Public Policy Committee voted 12-1 Wednesday to advance the bill to the full House. A Senate committee voted unanimously last week in favor of a similar bill allowing carryout alcohol sales between noon and 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders say the time to act is now.

A Senate committee is scheduled to consider a bill Wednesday afternoon that would allow convenience and grocery stores and pharmacies to sell cold beer. Currently that is primarily limited to liquor stores, which are fighting against the change.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

