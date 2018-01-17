3 men shot at salon and barber shop in Old Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 men shot at salon and barber shop in Old Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after three men were shot Wednesday afternoon on West Oak Street in Old Louisville.

The shootings happened at the Signatures Salon & Barber Shop in the 600 block of West Oak Street near South Sixth Street. A MetroSafe supervisor said the initial call came in just before 3 p.m.

The salon is downstairs, and the barber shop is upstairs, where witnesses said the shots were fired. Terry Richardson's sister owns the business, which has been on that block for 25 years.

"She's distraught," Richardson said of the business's owner. "She's emotionally distraught. She's really upset, she's crying, she's praying and hoping that we can get past this."

Police have not identified a suspect in the shootings. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.