U of L faculty weighs in on search for new president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Faculty members didn't hold back on what they do and don't want to see in a new University of Louisville president during a forum Wednesday afternoon. 

The Board of Trustees is holding a listening tour as part of its search process and has invited the public along with students and faculty to ask questions and share feedback at different forums. 

Several faculty members weighed in at Wednesday's forum. Some shared concerns about the budget, and a desire to see more of a focus on education rather than athletics.

"We don't need somebody who's a big hot shot," said Kent Gardner, technical director for U of L's School of Medicine. "What we need is somebody ... who is not a criminal, not inclined to be a criminal, somebody who has quiet confidence who will come in and just be competent, help us through these next few years."

Additional forums are scheduled, including one Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and two more on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the University Club Ballroom.

U of L has been without a president since July 2016 when James Ramsey resigned under pressure. 

