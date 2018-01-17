Officials say Columbus, Indiana residents lost thousands in police phone call scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Columbus, Indiana, are investigating after two people lost several thousand dollars in a scam.

According to a message posted Wednesday on the Columbus Police Department's Facebook page, the victims received phone calls from someone claiming to work for Columbus Police.

Officials say the caller threatened to arrest the victims if they did not pay a fine related to owed back taxes.

Authorities say the caller instructed the victims to buy gift and phone cards for payment to avoid being arrested. The victims lost $6,000, according to police.

The victims stated the phone number to the Columbus Police help desk appeared, police say. A detective said it appeared the person responsible used a cell phone application to make it appear they worked for Columbus Police.

Columbus Police say the department does not solicit payment for warrants by phone.

lnvestigators say anyone with doubts about the legitimacy of a phone call or document should contact law enforcement directly.

