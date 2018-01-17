With schools closed, children's programs across Louisville see big increase in attendance

Police say several people were traveling from Bloomington to Seymour, when the suspect got into the back seat with the victim, a 16-year-old girl...

Just about anywhere you go in Louisville recently, you see cars broken down and abandoned on the side of the road. Some of them have sat there for days.

Given the power of the weapon, Officer Jeff Emerich said if he didn’t open fire, he felt there was a "serious risk the suspect would kill a child" or other officers.

LMPD officer felt children were in imminent danger when he shot at man pointing AR-15 at a school

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in November.

Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.

There's no business like snow business for local children’s programs when school is out.

All About Kids, multi-sports facilities in Louisville and Oldham County that hold School's Out Day Camps, have seen a nice hike this week. The number of kids at the camp increase with every snow day. Some of them haven't been to school since Thursday.

Thirty to 40 children came to the Blankenbaker Parkway location in Louisville on Tuesday alone, and by Wednesday, that number nearly doubled. It's $49, and that comes with a snack and lunch as well.

In downtown Louisville, the Kentucky Science Center just started its Snow Day Camp for the first time on Friday. The number there also doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday.

“We had 23 kids yesterday, and I think we are up into the 60 today,” said Kasey Brown with the Kentucky Science Center.

Camps are $35 for the general public or $30 for Kentucky Science Center members, but Brown said snow days bring more awareness to the museum for those non-members.

“We had a lot of new kids yesterday who had never been to camp before,” Brown said. “So this is kind of a new feel ... it helps us bring in new kiddos and more exposure.”

There's no shortage of options for parents and kids on a day off from school. Kids can learn to break a wooden board at Hwang's Martial Arts.

They can also play “Chess, Legos, video games, board games and read.” said Mimi Hwang, Director of Operations at Hwang's Martial Arts. “On no school days, it's typically a $40 drop in rate for non- students, and then it's $35 for students.

"It's great for (the kids) who have cabin fever to come out."

