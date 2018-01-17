With schools closed, children's programs across Louisville see b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

With schools closed, children's programs across Louisville see big increase in attendance

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

There's no business like snow business for local children’s programs when school is out.  

All About Kids, multi-sports facilities in Louisville and Oldham County that hold School's Out Day Camps, have seen a nice hike this week. The number of kids at the camp increase with every snow day. Some of them haven't been to school since Thursday.

Thirty to 40 children came to the Blankenbaker Parkway location in Louisville on Tuesday alone, and by Wednesday, that number nearly doubled. It's $49, and that comes with a snack and lunch as well.

In downtown Louisville, the Kentucky Science Center just started its Snow Day Camp for the first time on Friday. The number there also doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday.

“We had 23 kids yesterday, and I think we are up into the 60 today,” said Kasey Brown with the Kentucky Science Center.

Camps are $35 for the general public or $30 for Kentucky Science Center members, but Brown said snow days bring more awareness to the museum for those non-members.

“We had a lot of new kids yesterday who had never been to camp before,” Brown said. “So this is kind of a new feel ... it helps us bring in new kiddos and more exposure.”

There's no shortage of options for parents and kids on a day off from school. Kids can learn to break a wooden board at Hwang's Martial Arts.

They can also play “Chess, Legos, video games, board games and read.” said Mimi Hwang, Director of Operations at Hwang's Martial Arts. “On no school days, it's typically a $40 drop in rate for non- students, and then it's $35 for students.

"It's great for (the kids) who have cabin fever to come out."

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.