JCPS schedules forums, releases survey on superintendent selection

Under Bevin’s proposal, per-student funding for the state’s public school districts will remain $3,981 in fiscal years 2019 and 2020.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education named acting Superintendent Marty Pollio and Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor as the two finalists for the district’s top job, and the public will have four chances to ask them questions in the coming days.More >>
Tuesday’s proclamation comes with the General Assembly poised to consider legislation that would allow donors to private scholarship-granting groups to receive tax credits for their contributions. Scholarships awarded could only be used to send students to private schools, according to the bills.More >>
As the General Assembly starts work on the state’s two-year budget, educators and advocates are worried that basic education funding could finally be on the chopping block. Among other pressing issues, lawmakers need to come up with an extra $1.4 billion to pump into the state’s underfunded pension plans for government employees, and no one is sure where they will find the money.More >>
The proposal, drafted by acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and discussed Monday during a meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Education’s Facilities Committee, would place the W.E.B. DuBois Academy at Gheens Academy during the 2018-19 school year once Gheens’ ESL Newcomer Academy is combined with three others at the Phoenix School of Discovery’s ESL Newcomer Academy.More >>
Nine applied for the job vacated by former Superintendent Donna Hargens after her July 1 resignation, and the board expects to decide on her replacement by March 1.More >>
The proposal calls for consolidations of the district’s English as a Second Language Newcomer Academy and Teenage Parent Program, or TAPP; relocations for a handful of smaller alternative schools and administrative services; and opening a pre-kindergarten center at the current TAPP building on Westport Road.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education’s Superintendent Screening Committee met for more than an hour, about half an hour of which was spent behind closed doors to again review applications from those hoping to be the next superintendent at JCPS.More >>
