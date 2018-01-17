JCPS schedules forums, releases survey on superintendent selection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools has scheduled four forums to solicit feedback from the public on its selection of a new superintendent.

The Jefferson County Board of Education named acting Superintendent Marty Pollio and Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor as the two finalists for the district’s top job, and the public will have four chances to ask them questions in the coming days.

The forums are scheduled for:

6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Central High School

6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Gheens Auditorium

6 p.m. Jan. 30 at Ballard High School

6 p.m. Feb. 1 at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

JCPS also launched a new website, JCPSYourVoice.com, that includes an online survey for people to share their input on the superintendent selection. That survey will be available through Feb. 2.

“The selection of the superintendent is an important community topic and we want to provide an opportunity for all voices to be heard and to help inform the school board’s decision,” Diane Porter, chairwoman of the school board, said in a statement. “Together we can continue to move JCPS forward and prepare our students for bright futures.”

The board expects to make a decision on the next JCPS superintendent by March 1.

Reach reporter Kevin Wheatley at 502-585-0838 and kwheatley@wdrb.com. Follow him on Twitter @KevinWheatleyKY.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.