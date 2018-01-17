JCPS says slick secondary roads were the main reason for snow da - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS says slick secondary roads were the main reason for snow days

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's highways and primary roads were in good shape by Wednesday morning, but JCPS still used a snow day.

That call is typically made after transportation officials have had a chance to hit the roads. JCPS Director of Transportation Randy Frantz said that before the buses go out to pick up kids, his staff checks the routes.

"We have managers and coordinators driving the roads," Frantz said. "Typically, they start around 3 o'clock a.m. for a 4 o'clock a.m."

Frantz said transportation coordinators cover thousands of miles and then report to him. But he said the primary streets are not the focus. Instead, transportation officials delve deeper into the secondary roads and side streets.

"We have 70,000 students that ride our 900 buses everyday,," Frantz said. "We have 24,000 bus stops. Unfortunately, those 24,000 bus stops aren't always on a main road."

And if you venture off those main roads onto the side streets, things can change quickly. Frantz said putting a school bus full of students on a narrow, snow-covered road would only exacerbate the situation.

Tonya Clinkscales, Manager of Operation and Transportation for JCPS who started as a bus driver, said she knows firsthand what can happen on snow- and ice-covered roads.

"It's terrifying." she said. "I remember when my bus would not stop, and I slid on ice, and the back of my bus became my front."

That's why Clinkscales said she still does the overnight road checks.

"There are about 16 of us that literally check the roads from the top of the city to the bottom," she said.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.