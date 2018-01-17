14-year-old boy charged with murder in shooting death of a 43-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in November.

LMPD said the juvenile is charged with murder and first-degree assault and is in the Jefferson County Youth Center.

Terence Foster, 43, was shot and killed inside his car on Winkler Avenue in the Algonquin neighborhood. Officers responding to the scene found Foster and another woman inside the car, which was crashed into a Family Dollar store. The second victim was OK.

