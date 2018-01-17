Broken down cars sit beside Louisville roads as impound lot remains full

Police say several people were traveling from Bloomington to Seymour, when the suspect got into the back seat with the victim, a 16-year-old girl...

Police say several people were traveling from Bloomington to Seymour, when the suspect got into the back seat with the victim, a 16-year-old girl...

Just about anywhere you go in Louisville recently, you see cars broken down and abandoned on the side of the road. Some of them have sat there for days.

Just about anywhere you go in Louisville recently, you see cars broken down and abandoned on the side of the road. Some of them have sat there for days.

Given the power of the weapon, Officer Jeff Emerich said if he didn’t open fire, he felt there was a "serious risk the suspect would kill a child" or other officers.

Given the power of the weapon, Officer Jeff Emerich said if he didn’t open fire, he felt there was a "serious risk the suspect would kill a child" or other officers.

LMPD officer felt children were in imminent danger when he shot at man pointing AR-15 at a school

LMPD officer felt children were in imminent danger when he shot at man pointing AR-15 at a school

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in November.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in November.

Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.

Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just about anywhere you go in Louisville recently, you see cars broken down and abandoned on the side of the road.

Some of them have sat there for days. The reason?

Councilman Bill Hollander said Louisville's impound lot on Frankfort Avenue is full.

"When there are accidents, and a car is blocking the street, yes, we will tow. LMPD will tow that car if it's a real hazard," Hollander said. "But we don't have the space to ... get abandoned cars off the public streets."

The 50-plus-year-old lot is a temporary storage area for tows and a long-term lot for vehicle seizures in legal cases. It holds about 1,800 vehicles but often maxes out at 2,000. But that's not its only problem.

Hollander said many of those broken down vehicles have busted pipes and tanks that are leaking fluids into nearby Beargrass Creek. So now the city is searching for a new temporary location while it nails down a permanent home.

"Hopefully, we can identify a site, and I would hope that we can get money in the city budget starting in the July to move the lot to a more appropriate location," he said.

"So in the meantime, some people just have to have those cars sitting outside."

The city will kick off a series of public meetings this month. Council members want your input on ideas as well as feedback on locations and designs.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.