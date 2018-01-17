21-year-old man arrested and charged in Louisville's first homic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

21-year-old man arrested and charged in Louisville's first homicide of 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting on Jan. 6.

Michael Hamblen is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Jasmine Newsome was shot several times in the doorway of her home and killed on West Ormsby Avenue near 23rd Street. She died later at University Hospital, the first homicide of 2018. 

This is the second homicide arrest LMPD made Wednesday.

