NAACP says racial slur and feces were left on door and windows o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

NAACP says racial slur and feces were left on door and windows of black students at WKU

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NAACP said someone smeared feces on the front door and windows of a group of black students at Western Kentucky University.

The organization said it happened Wednesday morning, adding that a note was also left that read, "Eat it up N*****."

"This type of incident is both disgusting and intolerable," the NAACP said in a release Wednesday. "We believe that certain actions and statements from our country's leadership during the past year has emboldened some individuals and groups to believe that this type of behavior is both acceptable and encouraged."

There's no word on if there have been any arrests.

