If you think it's cold here.....

If you think it's cold here.....



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - If you think it's cold in Kentuckiana, some people in Russia are dealing with -88 degrees!

Temperatures in parts of the Siberian region of Yakutia have dropped to -88 degrees. The remote region is about 3,300 miles east of Moscow. Residents are certainly accustomed to record-cold weather.

Anastasia Gruzdeva posted a selfie on Sunday, showing her frozen eyelashes! In her caption she said, "yes, we still get out of the house...It's kind of hot actually."

