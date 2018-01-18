Omni Hotel Louisville holds three-day job fair Jan. 18-20 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Omni Hotel Louisville holds three-day job fair Jan. 18-20

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Omni Hotel wants to hire about 350 full and part-time employees during a three-day job fair.

The hotel is looking to hire people to fill positions from housekeeping to bartenders.

The job fair is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. January 18th and January 19th at the KFC Yum Center.

It continues from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. January 20th at the Omni Hotel Offices along Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Interested applicants need to fill out the online application at www.omnihotels.com/careers before their interview.

The Omni Hotel is scheduled to open March 6th.

