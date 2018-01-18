Be Our Guest: Señor Iguanas offers some lighter options for peop - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Be Our Guest: Señor Iguanas offers some lighter options for people trying to eat healthy

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at Señor Iguanas restaurantes mexicanos!

"Escape to Mexico" with bold south of the border flavors featured in their tacos, sizzling fajitas, tasty burritos, handmade premium margaritas and more! They have been part of greater Louisville for more than nine years.

Roza Segoviano shows how to make a "Burrito Bowl," as well as a Grapefruit Margarita and Skinny Margarita.

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Señor Iguanas. The $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $15 on Thursday, January 18, 2018. For more information, CLICK HERE.

For more information, visit www.eatatiguanas.com

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.