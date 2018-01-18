Louisville doesn't make the cut for Amazon's second headquarters

Louisville didn't make the cut for Amazon.com's second headquarters, but some cities that local leaders have long considered peers or ones to emulate -- Indianapolis; Nashville; Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Austin -- are still in the hunt.More >>
Interim U of L President Greg Postel isn’t waiting to hire permanent leaders for other top roles at the university -- except for the vice president for health affairs, the job Postel may want if he is not named the next president.More >>
Lance Tucker, the chief financial officer of Papa John’s International, is leaving the company to take the same position with San Diego-based Jack in the Box Inc. It’s another shakeup in the executive ranks at Louisville-based Papa John’s.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is scheduled to appear at one of the state’s biggest aluminum plants on Thursday to “discuss the impact” of an investigation by the Trump administration into whether rising imports of aluminum from China and elsewhere present a threat to U.S. national security.More >>
Kindred Healthcare executives celebrated the completion of a $40 million, six-story downtown office building on Thursday while avoiding any mention of the pending sale of the company.More >>
Jonathan Pruitt informed the university that he decided not to take the job because of "family" reasons, according to U of L interim President Greg Postel,More >>
Toyota and Mazda’s decision to build their joint U.S. auto plant in Alabama still benefits Kentucky even though the Japanese companies resisted Gov. Matt Bevin’s appeals to locate the plant in the Bluegrass State, according to Bevin’s economic development cabinet.More >>
Susan Elkington is the first woman to lead Toyota's largest auto plant.More >>
