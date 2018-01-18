Louisville doesn't make the cut for Amazon's second headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville didn't make the cut for Amazon.com's second headquarters, but some cities that local leaders have long considered peers or ones to emulate -- Indianapolis; Nashville; Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Austin -- are still in the hunt.

Seattle-based Amazon released a list Thursday of 20 metro areas in the U.S. and Canada that are finalists for the project, in which the company plans to spend $5 billion establishing a second headquarters with up to 50,000 high-paying corporate jobs.

Louisville was always a long shot in the competition, as the metro area barely exceeds Amazon's desired threshold of 1 million people and lacks an airport with international flights and many flights to the west coast.

Amazon chose the 20 metro areas from 238 applications, the company said. The winning metro will be selected later this year.

Greater Louisville Inc. CEO Kent Oyler said Wednesday night at the chamber's annual meeting that the business community raised $100,000 to support the city's bid for Amazon's headquarters only two days after the opportunity was announced last year.

Louisville Metro government has previously refused to release the city's proposal to Amazon, citing state law allowing records regarding potential economic development deals to be kept confidential.

"Greater Louisville submitted a very competitive bid for Amazon HQ2. We will continue to swing for the fences every day," Oyler and Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, the head of Louisville Metro's economic development arm, said in a joint statement.

Here's the list of 20 metropolitan areas still in the hunt:

Atlanta, Georgia

Austin, Texas

Boston, Massachusetts

Chicago, Illinois

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Indianapolis, Indiana

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Montgomery County, Maryland

Nashville, Tennessee

Newark, New Jersey

New York City, New York

Northern Virginia, Virginia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Raleigh, North Carolina

Toronto, Ontario

Washington D.C.

