The latest and greatest vehicles come to the Louisville Auto Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Car shopping is made easy at the Louisville Auto Show.

Greater Louisville Automobile Dealers Association (GLADS) makes the show possible. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Kentucky Exposition Center to see the latest and greatest vehicles.

The Louisville Auto Show dates back to 1955 when the show was held at the Louisville Armory as part of the Home and Garden Show. Today, the three-day event is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center in January and boasts more than 24 manufacturers and 61 GLADA dealers occupying more than 205,000 square feet. More than 20 dealership manufacturers provide new vehicles for people to test drive.

In 2015, the Show was billed as the largest Ride and Drive Event in the country!

Louisville Auto Show

Kentucky Exposition Center

Friday, January 19, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 20, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 21, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

$10 Tickets / 14 & Under FREE

Each day, WDRB will be hosting the “Traffic Stop - Photo Op” booth. You can "Be Like Mike” Marshall and try your hand at reporting on traffic in front of the green screen. Capture the moment with a selfie of the traffic maps behind you on the big screen TV. Snow FOX will be there on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. for a meet and greet.

Click here to get connected to the Louisville Auto Show.

