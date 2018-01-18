CRAWFORD | Louisville football announces 3-game series with Charlie Strong's USF program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville announced a three-game non-conference series with the University of South Florida on Thursday. USF, currently coached by former Louisville coach Charlie Strong, is a former conference partner of U of L from their days in Conference USA, the Big East and the American Athletic Conference.

The deal calls for the teams to play in Louisville on Sept. 24, 2022, and Sept. 19, 2026, and in Tampa on Sept. 21, 2024. They've met 11 times, with Louisville holding a 6-5 edge in the series.

Athletic director Vince Tyra said the series is a natural, given the program's historic recruiting ties to Florida. The Cards also play every other year at Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"“We are committed to scheduling quality programs, and we have done that with the addition of USF to our non-conference schedule,” Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement announcing the series. “As former conference members, we’ve had some memorable and exciting games, and with the tradition and success sustained by both programs, I’m confident that we can continue that excitement. With the large number of Florida players typically on our roster, it’s great to reward them with a trip back to the Sunshine State.”

The 2022 game will be the first meeting between the programs since 2013, and the first appearance by the Bulls in Louisville since 2012 – a 27-25 Louisville win. The teams last met in 2013, when Louisville earned a 34-3 victory in Tampa.

"The USF and Louisville programs have featured some of the most exciting players in college football over the last few seasons," USF athletic director Mark Harlan said. "We are excited to have Louisville returning to Raymond James Stadium and to add a three-game series with an exciting, top-level opponent with which we share a great deal of history."

