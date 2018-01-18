CRAWFORD | Louisville football announces 3-game series with Charlie Strong's USF program

The University of Louisville announced Thursday that it will revive a series with an old conference partner in football, playing three football games against South Florida beginning in 2022.More >>
Over the past three games, Louisville players appear to have found a measure of confidence in each other -- and in their first-year coach.More >>
Quentin Snider and Ray Spalding combined for 13 overtime points and 45 points overall as Louisville beat Notre Dame in South Bend for the first time since 1994 with an 82-78 double-overtime victory.More >>
Bellarmine was a bit travel weary, but buckled down to beat USI 78-62 Monday night, bouncing back from their first loss of the season over the weekend.More >>
Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points points and created offense for his teammates, too, in a 94-86 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.More >>
David Padgett said he enjoyed his first big road win as Louisville interim coach because he enjoyed seeing the players' reactions -- but not for long.More >>
With the Louisville women's basketball team riding the nation's longest winning streak at 19 games coming off a 33-point win over the nation's No. 2-ranked teams, coaches and players hope crowds in the KFC Yum! Center will pick up.More >>
The University of Louisville basketball turned in a complete game, and it was complete domination of the nation's No. 2 team, a 100-67 victory over Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
