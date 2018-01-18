Louisville pair arrested after police say 4 pounds of high-grade marijuana shipped to home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been arrested after police say they received a package that contained four pounds of high-grade marijuana and one pound of THC oil.

According to an arrest reports, the Louisville Metro Police Department was working with the U.S. Postal Inspector's office, as well as the Narcotics Airport Interdiction Unit, Wednesday afternoon, to watch the package as it was delivered to the home of 50-year-old Charles Justice and 29-year-old Brittany Brooks, on Closterwood Drive, in a subdivision east of the intersection of Cooper Chapel Road and Preston Highway.

Police say Justice accepted the package, took it inside and opened it. A short time later, Brooks placed the box outside the home.

At that point, police executed a search warrant at the home. According to the arrest reports, officers found another large amount of marijuana, similar parcels that had been delivered in the past, packaging materials, steroids, digital scales, seven handguns -- one of which was stolen -- and three long guns.

Police say the parcels they found in the home had all originated from the same state.

Both Brooks and Justice were arrested and charged with enhanced trafficking of marijuana in excess of five pounds, receipt of a stolen firearm, enhanced trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

