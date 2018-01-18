US marshal shot, killed and 2 police officers injured while serving fugitive warrant in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- The mayor of Harrisburg says a U.S. marshal is dead after being shot while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse says two other officers were wounded in the Thursday morning shooting, including one from Harrisburg.

The York City Police Department says one of its officers had non-life threatening injuries.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says the officers were part of a U.S. Marshals Service task force and multiple agencies were involved.

He says there is no current danger to the public. Papenfuse says the suspect was critically wounded by officers.

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Lou Barletta tweeted: "Please pray for the police officers injured in Harrisburg this morning. Our police are tough and put their lives on the line everyday to keep communities safe. I am praying for a speedy recovery!"

