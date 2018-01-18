WDRB Media named one of Kentucky's Best Places to Work - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WDRB Media named one of Kentucky's Best Places to Work

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Media is being honored again as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky. 

The 2018 recognition comes from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, which looks at a variety of factors to determine the winners, including surveys taken by employees who rate their workplace anonymously.

A total of 29 companies have been selected as winners in the category for employing 150 to 499 U.S. employees. WDRB is the only TV station in Kentucky to earn the honor, and it's the seventh straight year WDRB has been recognized.

WDRB Media President and General Manager Bill Lamb said of the award, "I'm very proud of this designation and the employees who awarded it to us."

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

