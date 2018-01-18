Serial robber arrested for allegedly hitting multiple businesses along Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A serial robber is behind bars, after allegedly hitting eight businesses along Dixie Highway.

Louisville Metro Police arrested 38-year-old Shaun Patrick Flaherty on Thursday morning, after he robbed the Circle K on Greenwood Road. 3rd Division patrol officers quickly took him into custody in the parking lot.

The LMPD Robbery Unit says Flaherty is responsible for a series of robberies dating back to October 2017. He allegedly robbed Once Upon A Child three times and The Adam and Eve twice.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday on eight counts of 1st degree robbery and one count of failure to maintain required insurance.

