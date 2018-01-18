Serial robber arrested for allegedly hitting multiple businesses - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Serial robber arrested for allegedly hitting multiple businesses along Dixie Highway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A serial robber is behind bars, after allegedly hitting eight businesses along Dixie Highway. 

Louisville Metro Police arrested 38-year-old Shaun Patrick Flaherty on Thursday morning, after he robbed the Circle K on Greenwood Road.  3rd Division patrol officers quickly took him into custody in the parking lot. 

The LMPD Robbery Unit says Flaherty is responsible for a series of robberies dating back to October 2017.  He allegedly robbed Once Upon A Child three times and The Adam and Eve twice.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday on eight counts of 1st degree robbery and one count of failure to maintain required insurance. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.