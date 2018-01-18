Family of missing Louisville man with possible ties to murder victim offers $5,000 reward for information

Austin Gamez's family says he has been missing since Dec. 26. Police believe he may have information about the murder of a woman found dead in a car on Dec. 27.

The family of Austin Gamez is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who has been missing since Dec. 26 is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to him being found.

Austin Gamez was last seen in south Louisville on the day after Christmas. Detectives believe he knew a homicide victim, Teressa McCoy, who was found dead in an SUV in the parking lot of Bessler Auto Parts on Strawberry Lane on Dec. 27.

Detectives working the homicide case believe Gamez may have information that could help them and would like to speak with him.

Anyone with information on Gamez's whereabouts is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.

The family has also set up a Facebook page for tips in case people are afraid to contact police.

