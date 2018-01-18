Police arrest 5 suspects after cocaine, codeine allegedly found in Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they arrested five people, after officers checking on a suspect on home incarceration found cocaine and codeine inside a home.

According to arrest reports, the incident took place just after 10:30 p.m. at a home on Bells Lane, near Cane Run Road.

Louisville Metro Police say they were checking on a suspect who was on home incarceration. As detectives were approaching the back of the home, police say 31-year-old John T. Jones -- a convicted felon -- threw a loaded handgun out of a window. That handgun hit an HIP officer in the left shin, according to police.

When detectives walked inside the home, they "immediately smelled a strong odor marijuana," according to the arrest reports. Police then searched the home and allegedly found suspected cocaine and codeine.

Police say there were four people inside the home in addition to Jones: 39-year-old Ronald Lee Stewart Jr., 21-year-old Stacey M. Smith, 19-year-old Taenaje Smith and 28-year-old Ce Aris L. Blaney.

According to arrest reports, all five of the suspects denied ownership of the drugs.

Police say they immediately arrested Jones because there were active warrants for his arrest. Officers allegedly found two small plastic baggies of suspected cocaine in his pants pockets.

At some point, police say a large bag of Xanax pills was dropped between Jones and Stacey Smith. Neither Jones nor Smith claimed ownership of the pills.

Police say Jones has significant criminal history. According to court documents, Jones was charged with murder in June 2005, after police say he got into the back seat of a car at the corner of South 39th Street and West Main Street, and shot the two men inside. Police say one man died and the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Court documents indicate that it was originally a capital murder case, but in March 2006, the murder charge was amended down to a reckless homicide charge, and Jones pleaded guilty.

Police eventually arrested all five of the suspects. All five of them are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Jones is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.

