Indiana State Police arrest 2 for dealing meth after traffic stop on I-64

A California man was arrested Thursday after authorities found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and THC edibles during a search of a home in east Louisville.More >>
A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.More >>
LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.More >>
Police body cam video appears to show a suspected drug dealer trying to run from police custody. What happened next prompted an investigation into one of the officers' actions.More >>
Prosecutors say they hope the defendant serves his sentence before being deported, because if he is sent back to Mexico, there is no guarantee he'll be put in prison there.More >>
Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.More >>
Police say they knew something was wrong when someone threw a gun out of the window of the home and it hit an officer in the shin.More >>
Troopers get help from K-9 officer "Teague" to find three ounces of meth in the car.More >>
