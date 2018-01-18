Indiana State Police arrest 2 for dealing meth after traffic stop on I-64

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop in southern Indiana has landed two people in jail for dealing methamphetamine.

An Indiana State Police trooper pulled over 18-year-old Dagon Aires Frye of Vincennes, Indiana early Thursday morning for speeding on Interstate 64 in Harrison County.

With help from a K-9 officer "Teague," troopers say they found about three ounces of meth down the pants of 54-year-old Vicki Lynn Smith of Birdseye, Indiana.

Both Frye and Smith were arrested and charged with dealing and possessing meth.

