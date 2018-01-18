Charges dropped in Indiana car-sledding death - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Charges dropped in Indiana car-sledding death

Davis Collier (source: @davis_collier7 Twitter page) Davis Collier (source: @davis_collier7 Twitter page)

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) -- Prosecutors in southwestern Indiana have dropped charges of driving while intoxicated against a driver whose car struck and killed a teen whose sled slid into a roadway.

The Warrick County Prosecutor's Office said it's waiting for a completed investigation before deciding whether to file formal charges against the 20-year-old female driver. The Evansville Courier & Press reports prosecutors asked Warrick Circuit Court to dismiss the charges without prejudice Wednesday.

The driver was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated following the accident Saturday night in downtown Newburgh, east of Evansville. Sixteen-year-old Davis Collier was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was a student at Castle High School in Newburgh.

