Salvation Army in southern Indiana struggling after missing Christmas goal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is desperate for donations after falling short of reaching its goal during the Red Kettle campaign over the holidays. 

A news release from the charitable organization is asking for the public's help to raise about $57,000. The money is needed to fund projects throughout the year. 

"Funds raised at this time of year through our Red Kettles and mail not only help us help those who come to us at Christmas but also it’s what pays our heating bill for programs like the White Flag Emergency Cold Weather shelter and even summer programs like Summer Day Camp.”  

If you'd like to donate, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY. Donations can also be mailed to The Salvation Army, PO Box 82, New Albany, IN 47150.  

