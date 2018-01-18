City of Bardstown settles lawsuit with former assistant police c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City of Bardstown settles lawsuit with former assistant police chief Tom Roby

Posted: Updated:
Tom Roby Tom Roby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Bardstown has settled a lawsuit with its former police captain that said he was demoted unfairly.

Keith Sparks, an attorney for Tom Roby, declined to say what the settlement entailed other than to say they were “satisfied with the result.” Terms of the settlement were not immediately made available by the city. The lawsuit sought $2.7 million in damages.

Roby sued Bardstown, former Mayor John Royalty and former Human Resources Larry Green in July of 2016 claiming defamation and wrongful termination. Roby was a captain and assistant police chief for Bardstown when Royalty executed a top-down reorganization of the police department that demoted Roby to patrol officer. Then-chief Rick McCubbin, as well as city council members, said they were unaware of the plan.

Roby had planned to retire in 2016 but was fired by Royalty before he could. At the time, Royalty claimed that Roby had shredded numerous police documents and suggested that he may have committed a crime in doing so.

"The allegations are completely taken out of context," said Sparks at the time of the firing, “He placed old duplicate copies, his own personal files, some unopened files into the shredding box.”

Sparks claimed the firing was the result of a long-standing feud between Roby and Royalty that dated back to when both men were officers on the force.

Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton said he won’t comment on stories involving lawsuits.

Last year, Royalty was removed from office by city council. He was then indicted for misconduct and lying under oath including during the course of the Roby lawsuit. Royalty has since sued the city. 

Related Stories:

Former Bardstown Police captain files lawsuit against mayor, alleging 'personal vendetta'

Bardstown mayor fires former assistant police chief over allegations of document shredding

Bardstown Mayor to restructure police department, says he made plans without telling the chief

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.