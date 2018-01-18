City of Bardstown settles lawsuit with former assistant police chief Tom Roby

A pregame scare and an early deficit couldn't shake the No. 6-ranked Bellarmine basketball team, which rolled past Drury 82-62 in Knights Hall on Thursday to end the Panthers' eight-game winning streak.

Bellarmine's Adam Eberhard fights off a Drury double-team to dish out one of his game-high 10 assists. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Austin Gamez was last seen in south Louisville on Dec. 26.

Family of missing Louisville man with possible ties to murder victim offers $5,000 reward for information

Police say they also found other illegal items inside the home...

Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.

Police say they knew something was wrong when someone threw a gun out of the window of the home and it hit an officer in the shin.

Before beginning his shift as store manager at Dollar General, Chris Falardo picked up the phone. A woman calling the store from more than an hour away in Kentucky was trying to get groceries to her daughter

La Grange Chinese restaurant owner says 5 of her workers were taken by ICE after raid

LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Bardstown has settled a lawsuit with its former police captain that said he was demoted unfairly.

Keith Sparks, an attorney for Tom Roby, declined to say what the settlement entailed other than to say they were “satisfied with the result.” Terms of the settlement were not immediately made available by the city. The lawsuit sought $2.7 million in damages.

Roby sued Bardstown, former Mayor John Royalty and former Human Resources Larry Green in July of 2016 claiming defamation and wrongful termination. Roby was a captain and assistant police chief for Bardstown when Royalty executed a top-down reorganization of the police department that demoted Roby to patrol officer. Then-chief Rick McCubbin, as well as city council members, said they were unaware of the plan.

Roby had planned to retire in 2016 but was fired by Royalty before he could. At the time, Royalty claimed that Roby had shredded numerous police documents and suggested that he may have committed a crime in doing so.

"The allegations are completely taken out of context," said Sparks at the time of the firing, “He placed old duplicate copies, his own personal files, some unopened files into the shredding box.”

Sparks claimed the firing was the result of a long-standing feud between Roby and Royalty that dated back to when both men were officers on the force.

Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton said he won’t comment on stories involving lawsuits.

Last year, Royalty was removed from office by city council. He was then indicted for misconduct and lying under oath including during the course of the Roby lawsuit. Royalty has since sued the city.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.