Topgolf officials say company is 'definitely interested' in bringing rapidly growing business to Kentucky

A pregame scare and an early deficit couldn't shake the No. 6-ranked Bellarmine basketball team, which rolled past Drury 82-62 in Knights Hall on Thursday to end the Panthers' eight-game winning streak.

Bellarmine's Adam Eberhard fights off a Drury double-team to dish out one of his game-high 10 assists. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Austin Gamez was last seen in south Louisville on Dec. 26.

Family of missing Louisville man with possible ties to murder victim offers $5,000 reward for information

Police say they also found other illegal items inside the home...

Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.

Police say they knew something was wrong when someone threw a gun out of the window of the home and it hit an officer in the shin.

Before beginning his shift as store manager at Dollar General, Chris Falardo picked up the phone. A woman calling the store from more than an hour away in Kentucky was trying to get groceries to her daughter

La Grange Chinese restaurant owner says 5 of her workers were taken by ICE after raid

LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.

Topgolf, the indoor driving range equipped with a bar and restaurant that has grown in popularity around the country, could be headed to Kentucky.

"We are expanding rapidly and the sky is the limit on where we will end up!” said Caroline Jerome, communications coordinator for Topgolf. “I know the team is definitely interested in bringing Topgolf to Kentucky."

Right now, the closest locations are near Cincinnati, near Indianapolis and in Nashville. And although Jerome didn't say exactly where it would be located, there are whispers around the golf community.

“I've heard that the Sears building down by Oxmoor Mall, they're going to take that building and demolish it and then build their whole set up,” said Tony McLaughlin, owner of Golf Headquarters in Middletown.

“Golf is very healthy in this town, especially with Valhalla and them hosting international events, the Ryder Cup and the PGA championship,” McLaughlin added. “[Topgolf is] extremely social, unlike golf, when sometimes you're separated and people are on other sides of the course."

“It's upscale bowling, but for golf,” said Kurt Riddell, an avid golfer. “They have targets at different levels. They have a bunch of different games that you can play."

Although Topgolf won't release a timeline for when it could tee off in Kentucky, it’s clear it would be well-received in Louisville.

“We tried to go down in Nashville, but it was the second weekend open, maybe a couple months ago, and there was a four-and-a-half-hour wait,” said Daniel Tatum, another golfer.

“I think it would be amazing,” McLaughlin said. “All of us in the golf business are trying to grow together, and it will just introduce even more players to the game.”

