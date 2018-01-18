Topgolf officials say company is 'definitely interested' in brin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Topgolf officials say company is 'definitely interested' in bringing rapidly growing business to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Topgolf, the indoor driving range equipped with a bar and restaurant that has grown in popularity around the country, could be headed to Kentucky.

"We are expanding rapidly and the sky is the limit on where we will end up!” said Caroline Jerome, communications coordinator for Topgolf. “I know the team is definitely interested in bringing Topgolf to Kentucky."

Right now, the closest locations are near Cincinnati, near Indianapolis and in Nashville. And although Jerome didn't say exactly where it would be located, there are whispers around the golf community.

“I've heard that the Sears building down by Oxmoor Mall, they're going to take that building and demolish it and then build their whole set up,” said Tony McLaughlin, owner of Golf Headquarters in Middletown.

“Golf is very healthy in this town, especially with Valhalla and them hosting international events, the Ryder Cup and the PGA championship,” McLaughlin added. “[Topgolf is] extremely social, unlike golf, when sometimes you're separated and people are on other sides of the course."

“It's upscale bowling, but for golf,” said Kurt Riddell, an avid golfer. “They have targets at different levels. They have a bunch of different games that you can play."

Although Topgolf won't release a timeline for when it could tee off in Kentucky, it’s clear it would be well-received in Louisville.

“We tried to go down in Nashville, but it was the second weekend open, maybe a couple months ago, and there was a four-and-a-half-hour wait,” said Daniel Tatum, another golfer.

“I think it would be amazing,” McLaughlin said.  “All of us in the golf business are trying to grow together, and it will just introduce even more players to the game.”

