Southern Indiana highway worker shot at after getting flagged do - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana highway worker shot at after getting flagged down by driver

BIRDSEYE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana State Police said a man shot at a Dubois County highway worker near Birdseye about 4 p.m. Thursday.

The worker, the driver of a county maintenance department snow plow, was hurt from flying glass and treated at the scene. He was not shot, Ind. State Police Sgt. Chad Dick told WEVV in Evansville.

The suspected shooter had flagged down the highway worker, who then pulled his truck to the side of the road. That’s when the suspect fired at the truck, WEVV reported. The victim continued down the road until he could stop and call 911. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

ISP and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department were in a standoff with the suspected shooter in the 4700 block of Pine Ridge Road as of 5:45 p.m., WEVV reported.

Authorities shut down State Road 64 between County Road 700 East and Schnell Road in Dubois County as officers responded to the area.

