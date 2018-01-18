Radcliff Police Department investigating rash of at least 25 business burglaries

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Radcliff Police Department is investigating a burglary crime spree involving more than two dozen businesses.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross said the first break-in was in early November. At first, the suspects stuck to the North Wilson Road corridor. But now, businesses are being hit all over the city. The most recent cases were five burglaries reported between last Friday night and Saturday morning.

“We’ve been working around the clock to get these things solved,” Cross said.

Cross believes all the burglaries and attempted burglaries are connected and that there are multiple suspects involved. In most cases, the suspects would smash the glass windows or doors to get in. There were a few occasions when the suspects would pry open a back door.

“It’s upsetting to the business owners, and it’s upsetting to us," Cross said. "We take pride in our community being a safe community. And our officers are starting to take this personal.”

In the surveillance video, the suspects head straight for the cash register and ignore all other merchandise in the stores.

“They may get $20, $40,” Cross said. “But they cause $1,000 worth of damage to a glass door.”

Much of the surveillance video is dark and grainy. But detectives hope someone will recognize something and give them a call. And Cross has a very direct message for the suspects.

“We’re going to get you, we’re going to find you, and you’re going to be held accountable,” he said.

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance video or in the pictures or if you have any information that could help police, call 270-351-TIPS. You will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.