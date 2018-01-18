Missing persons report led to discovery of 2 murder victims near Bowman Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were found shot to death Thursday inside an apartment near Bowman Field after family members reported one of them missing.

LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive. They found the missing man and another man inside the apartment. Both men had been shot to death.

The coroner has identified the victims as 30-year-old Joshua Rice and 31-year-old David Kandelaki, who had been reported missing earlier in the day.

Rice lived in the apartment.

Major David Beyer with the St. Matthews Department says Kandelaki's wife reported him missing Thursday afternoon. Detectives started working right away, followed several leads to Abigail Lane, and found Kandelaki's car parked outside of the apartment building.

Darren Lusane, who lives nearby, says the murders in the usually quiet neighborhood has people on edge.

"It's a pretty quiet neighborhood," Lusane said. "We never have anything going on over here, it's pretty nice over here. So to hear something like that, it's kind of alarming, it's kind of got everybody stirred up."

The LMPD Homicide Unit is now working the case and asking neighbors to report any recent suspicious activity to police.

"The public should certainly take heed if they notice anything out of the ordinary, particularly anyone who may be in this area," said LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. "Whether it was last night or even a week ago, just something that just doesn't seem normal, or part of your day to day routine, we'd certainly encourage them to call our crime tip hotline."

The number for the LMPD crime tipline is 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.