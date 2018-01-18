UPDATE: Victims found shot and killed in apartment near Bowman Field identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Two men were found shot to death Thursday inside an apartment near Bowman Field.

LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive. Inside, they found two men shot to death.

The coroner has identified the men as 30-year-old Joshua Rice and 31-year-old David Kandelaki. Rice lived in the apartment where the shooting occurred and Kandelaki had no known address, according to the coroner's report.

No other information about the missing persons case has been made available at this time.

LMPD has not made any arrests.

If you have information about this shooting, you are asked to call the police tip hotline at 574-LMPD.

