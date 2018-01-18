LEWIS | Cardinal women pull away from Panthers for 20-0 record - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | Cardinal women pull away from Panthers for 20-0 record

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The No. 2 Louisville Cardinal women are 20-game winners for an eighth straight season after knocking off Pittsburgh 77-51 on the road Thursday night.

Pittsburgh was able to stifle Asia Durr, holding her to only nine points, 12 fewer than her season average, but Myisha Hines-Allen scored 13 points and pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds.

The Cardinals dominated the Panthers in the paint, outscoring Pitt 36-18 and outrebounding Pitt 36-26.

Louisville (20-0, 6-0 in ACC) is back home Sunday to take on No. 12 Florida State (17-2, 5-1 in ACC).  

