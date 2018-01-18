LEWIS | No. 6 Bellarmine extends home streak with win over Drury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The No. 6 Bellarmine Knights (16-1, 7-1 in GLVC) extended their home winning streak to 53 consecutive games with an 82-62 win over Drury (12-3, 5-2 in GLVC) Thursday night at Knights Hall.

Five Bellarmine players scored in double figures, led by Brent Bach and Chivarsky Corbett, who both scored 15 points.

Head coach Scotty Davenport’s team has a chance to add to the home winning streak Saturday when Missouri S&T (2-14, 0-8 in GLVC) visits Knights Hall. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.