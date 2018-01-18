LEWIS | No. 6 Bellarmine extends home streak with win over Drury - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | No. 6 Bellarmine extends home streak with win over Drury

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The No. 6 Bellarmine Knights (16-1, 7-1 in GLVC) extended their home winning streak to 53 consecutive games with an 82-62 win over Drury (12-3, 5-2 in GLVC) Thursday night at Knights Hall.

Five Bellarmine players scored in double figures, led by Brent Bach and Chivarsky Corbett, who both scored 15 points.

Head coach Scotty Davenport’s team has a chance to add to the home winning streak Saturday when Missouri S&T (2-14, 0-8 in GLVC) visits Knights Hall. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.