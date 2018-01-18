Oakland Hills residents fight back against plan to build large subdivision near Broad Run Park

A pregame scare and an early deficit couldn't shake the No. 6-ranked Bellarmine basketball team, which rolled past Drury 82-62 in Knights Hall on Thursday to end the Panthers' eight-game winning streak.

Bellarmine's Adam Eberhard fights off a Drury double-team to dish out one of his game-high 10 assists. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Austin Gamez was last seen in south Louisville on Dec. 26.

Family of missing Louisville man with possible ties to murder victim offers $5,000 reward for information

Police say they also found other illegal items inside the home...

Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.

Police say they knew something was wrong when someone threw a gun out of the window of the home and it hit an officer in the shin.

Before beginning his shift as store manager at Dollar General, Chris Falardo picked up the phone. A woman calling the store from more than an hour away in Kentucky was trying to get groceries to her daughter

La Grange Chinese restaurant owner says 5 of her workers were taken by ICE after raid

LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People packed Fern Creek Community Center on Thursday to sound off over plans to build a large subdivision near Broad Run Park.

21st Century Parks Endowment hopes to butt the project up to the Oakland Hills community, a vision that started more than a decade ago.

"The initial Oakland Hills plan was 688 acres. It had about 319 acres of open space, and it was one product type. The new plan has about 97 more acres of open space," said Cliff Ashburner, Counsel to 21st Century Parks Endowment. "It has a variety of lot sizes, so you have larger lots, medium and smaller, and it has multi-family."

But many homeowners at the public meeting said the Parklands community can't handle it.

"Traffic comes very fast down Bardstown Road right around that curve, so it's very treacherous to turn right and near impossible to turn left," said Jane Logsdon, who lives in Oakland Hills.

And that's just one of the many provisions that Ashburner said the developer will take into consideration. He said adding that vision would potentially integrate Oakland into the park itself, much like Cherokee Park in the Highlands.

"I lived in the Highlands," Ashburner said. "I was able to walk, ride my bike or drive a car from my apartment into the park."

But that's all provided that neighbors say their concerns over traffic and congestion are addressed.

"If we could find another outlet to Bardstown Road, I am not opposed to the homes coming into Oakland Hills Trail," Logsdon said.

Ashburner said this is far from a done deal. The developer plans to hold several public meetings in the coming months then ultimately take the revisions and designs to state and city planners.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.